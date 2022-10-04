The justice minister on Tuesday said he had confidence in all institutions when asked in parliament whether he still had confidence in the attorney general, Victoria Buttigieg.

The question was put in parliament by Nationalist MP Mark Anthony Sammut, after rule of law group Repubblika last week said Buttigieg had not ensured that senior Pilatus Bank officials were arrested, as demanded by a magistrate.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said he had confidence in all national institutions, because he believed in the rule of law.

Media reform consultation

Earlier, the minister was asked by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina whether he would commit to a public consultation on a bill meant to strengthen freedom of speech and protect journalists.

The minister pointed out that the government’s proposals were tabled in parliament in January, and therefore available to the public. Furthermore, he had had meetings with the expert group on the media, set up in the wake of the inquiry report on the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, as well as the Institute of Journalists.

As for further commitments, he said he would only commit to honouring the promises made in the Labour electoral programme. He asked what consultations the Opposition made when it presented in parliament private bills with a time limit for debate (on the Caruana Galizia inquiry recommendations).

The minister was also asked by Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami to explain the state of the call for tenders for cars for the members of the judiciary after the tender was originally awarded to a company owned by a man facing kidnapping charges. It was then reportedly withdrawn.

Replying, the minister said the decision of the authorities was being appealed, and he therefore could not comment further.