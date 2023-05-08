The government is doing all it can to ensure the law allows harsher penalties for dangerous drivers, but it is up to the judiciary to apply appropriate penalties, Justice Minister said on Monday.

Jonathan Attard was speaking to Times of Malta following the publication of comments by the family of a pedestrian who was left seriously disabled in 2016 when she was mowed down by a taxi

The family expressed anger after the court handed the speeding driver a three-year driving ban.

On Monday, Attard said he "understood the sentiment" of victims of such circumstances.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard's comments on Monday. Video: Giulia Magri

"Where possible, we are working on these penalties, but at the end of the day the application of these penalties falls on our courts,” Attard said.

"The government recently showed that it does not hold back from ensuring that such penalties reflect the current realities and consequences, including when it comes to traffic,” Attard said.

Last week, parliament began debating amendments to the Traffic Regulation Act that will introduce stiffer penalties for traffic contraventions.

Nationalist MP Joe Giglio also called for the Criminal Code to be amended so that penalties for dangerous driving reflect the gravity of the act.

Currently, Clause 226 of the criminal code adds that where grievous bodily harm ensues, the offender shall, on conviction, be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to a fine not exceeding €4,658.75.

When the injury does not cause permanent debility of any organ of the body, or any permanent defect the punishment is a prison term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding €2,329.37.

If the harm is slight, the punishment is as that for contraventions.