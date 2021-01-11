The justice minister on Monday hit out at his opposite number on the opposition for asking questions in parliament on whether it was true that an inquiring magistrate had advised the attorney general to institute criminal action over money laundering by a bank, its owner, director and money laundering reporting officer. He also asked whether the magistrate had recommended an investigation into the operations of the FIAU and the MFSA regarding the issue of a licence to this bank.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said magisterial inquiries are confidential and Jason Azzopardi, as a lawyer and former minister, should know that he should not interfere in such matters. A key element of the rule of law was that the institutions were allowed to work without political interference.

Zammit Lewis asked Azzopardi where he got his information from, since, by its nature, it is secret. This information, if true, could prejudice any criminal action.

He therefore called on Azzopardi to stop making use of his position as a lawyer for political capital.