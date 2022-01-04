Justin Haber will continue his career at Sta Lucia FC after the veteran goalkeeper reached an agreement to sign with the Premier League side.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper started the season with Gżira United but last month he decided to seek pastures new as he was keen to play more regular football.

In fact, Haber had told the Times of Malta that he still enjoyed a good relationship with the club’s top hierarchy and he only decided to leave the club as he was desperate for regular football for the rest of the season.

Santa Lucia FC’s top officials met with Haber on Monday where personal terms were discussed.

