Team Noel kickboxers Jesred Piscopo and Justin Pace have just returned back in Malta after spectacular performances at the Evolution Fight held in Rosolini, Sicily, where Pace defeated his opponent Osama Latif.

Pace’s bout consisted of three rounds of three minutes each in the 60kg category and this was considered to be the main event of the night.

Pace started the fight on a very good note with several techniques which include a good mixture of punches, kicks and knee strikes.

He was consistent throughout the whole fight and managed to knock his opponent off his feet during the last round. Latif managed to continue the fight, however, the jury unanimously awarded Pace the well-deserved win.

Pace has been training with Team Noel for these past six years and had the opportunity of competing both locally and overseas countless times. He has had a very successful career up till now and aims to achieve even better results and titles in the years to come.

Click here for full story