Education Minister Justyne Caruana returned to her office on Wednesday, one day after she was hospitalised for undisclosed reasons.

The minister uploaded a picture of herself in her office featuring the caption "thank you for your support".

Caruana was hospitalised on Tuesday, her ministry said without providing any further details.

The minister is currently caught in a controversy over her reported decision to award a friend of hers, former footballer Daniel Bogdanovich, a €5,000-a-month contract to consult on sports education programmes.

The reports have been referred to parliament's standards commissioner by university academic Arnold Cassola.