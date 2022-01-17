MPs are set to start discussing the findings of a damning ethics investigation into former education minister Justyne Caruana on Tuesday - more than a month since they were published.

However, sources on the committee say they expect that the matter will again be put on the back burner, as MPs will likely file a request to pause the review until court proceedings initiated by Caruana are concluded.

Parliament’s ethics committee will meet on Tuesday at 4.30pm to begin reviewing the findings of an ethics probe into her conduct. The sitting is the first since MPs agreed to publish the report nearly four weeks ago.

On December 10, Standards Commissioner George Hyzler concluded that a €5,000-a-month contract Caruana gave to her close associate, Daniel Bogdanovic, had breached ethics.

Caruana resigned from her cabinet post 12 days later, finally buckling under growing pressure for her to shoulder responsibility.

She remains an MP but has suggested she will not be contesting the next general election.

Caruana, a lawyer from Gozo, has also said she is contesting the ethics report and has “embarked on procedures in the First Hall of the Civil Court in its Constitutional Jurisdiction”.

"Even if I am not contesting the next general election, this is an important step to defend my reputation and that of my family," she said last month.

In his investigation, Hyzler concluded that MPs sitting on parliament’s standards committee should discuss whether the matter should be referred to the police for criminal investigation over offences that could carry an effective prison sentence.