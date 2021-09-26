Juventus held off Sampdoria to win their second match of the Serie A season 3-2 on Sunday but might have to face Chelsea without star forward Paulo Dybala after the Argentina forward limped off injured.

Dybala opened the scoring early at the Allianz Stadium, with Leonardo Bonucci and Manuel Locatelli netting the other goals to move Juve ninth on eight points, but soon afterwards the 27-year-old limped off in tears after the latest in a long line of injuries.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side host holders Chelsea in their second Champions League group match on Wednesday and the coach will be hoping for a positive result from tests on Monday after putting Dybala at the heart of his team.

