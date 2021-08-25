Juventus announced on Wednesday that its board of directors had improved a capital increase of 400 million euros ($469 million) to steady the club’s finances against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Juve said that the increase is expected to be completed “by the end of 2021”.

“The capital increase is part of the measures to address the significant economic and financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and will enable us to strengthen the company’s equity and to balance our funding resources,” Juve said.

The pandemic has hit club finances all over Europe, but according to finance company Deloitte revenues in Serie A for the 2019/20 season were down 18 per cent, the biggest drop of the continent’s top five leagues — England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

