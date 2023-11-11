Juventus went provisionally top of Serie A Saturday thanks to a 2-1 home win over Cagliari after AC Milan let slip a two-goal lead and were relieved to cling on for a draw at Lecce.

This was a fifth straight win for Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus who top Serie A on 29 points with their early season title rivals Inter Milan, on 28, playing Frosinone on Sunday.

Juventus play Inter in Turin in late November in what should be an old school blockbuster between the traditional rivals.

