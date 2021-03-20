Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo insisted Saturday he was happy to continue next season with Cristiano Ronaldo whose contract expires in 2022.

The Portuguese forward’s future has been under scrutiny after Juventus crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for the second consecutive season.

“For now we have not thought about it, Cristiano still has a year left on his contract with us and we are happy about that,” Pirlo said ahead of Sunday’s league game against Benevento.

“We’re extremely focused on this end of the season. He has already scored a lot of goals and is beyond discussion.”

