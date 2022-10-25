Juventus are staring at early elimination from the Champions League as they prepare to travel to Benfica knowing their fate is no longer in their hands.

A disastrous opening three months of the season have left Juve well off the pace in Serie A and almost certain of an embarrassing exit from Europe’s top club competition.

Sat on three points after four games in Group H, Massimiliano Allegri’s side are five behind both Tuesday’s opponents and Group H leaders Paris Saint-Germain and must win both of their final two fixtures to have any chance of making the last 16.

