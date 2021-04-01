Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty with Italy, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.
“Bonucci underwent a test for COVID-19 which came back positive,” Juventus said in a statement.
“The player has already been placed in home isolation.”
Turkey defender Merih Demiral also tested positive while with his national side and returned to Turin on a medical flight, the team said.
