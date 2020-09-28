Juventus insisted on Sunday that they had done ‘nothing wrong’ after an investigation was opened into possible fraud concerning an Italian exam taken by former transfer target Luis Suarez.

The exam was a first step required for 33-year-old Suarez to receive a passport ahead of a possible transfer from Barcelona to Juventus, a move which was subsequently abandoned with the forward signing for Atletico Madrid.

