Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici is leaving the dethroned Serie A champions after 11 years, the Turin club confirmed on Wednesday.

Paratici’s contract will not be renewed when it expires on June 30.

The nine-time reigning champions finished fourth in Serie A this season, exiting the Champions League in the last-16, and snatching a berth in next season’s competition on the final day.

“They were wonderful years of professional growth and strong emotions,” said Paratici. “An important chapter of my career closes, as I await new challenges.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta