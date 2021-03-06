Juventus host Lazio on Saturday looking to keep touch with Serie A leaders Inter before next week’s crunch Champions league game against Porto.
Andrea Pirlo’s side are third, with a game in hand, 10 points behind Inter who host Atalanta on Monday in a clash of the two highest-scoring teams in Serie A.
Milan are second, six points adrift of Inter and four points ahead of Juventus after a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Udinese midweek.
The pressure is on Pirlo’s injury-hit Juventus to claim a 10th consecutive Serie A title.
The Turin giants are also trailing Portuguese side Porto 2-1 going into the second leg of the last 16 tie in Turin next week with success a priority in the elite European competition they last won 25 years ago.
“We’re trying to get players back from injury, but nothing is certain,” said Pirlo after a comfortable 3-0 win over promoted Spezia on Tuesday.
