Dusan Vlahovic added two more goals to his rapidly growing tally for Fiorentina in Saturday’s 4-0 Serie A win over Salernitana which continues an encouraging season for the Tuscans.

Serbia forward Vlahovic lashed home the Viola’s second five minutes after half-time and tapped in Riccardo Sottil’s low cross six minutes from the end to make it 15 league goals for the season and move two clear of Ciro Immmobile at the top of the goalscoring charts in Italy.

Giacomo Bonaventura opened with a well-struck volley in the 31st minute while Youssef Maleh netted following a saved Vlahovic shot in the final minute as Fiorentina move up to fifth on 30 points, three ahead of sixth-placed Juventus who are at Venezia in Saturday’s early evening match.

