Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna on Sunday in their first home match of the new Serie A season, while Lecce bounced back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Fiorentina.

Dusan Vlahovic earned disappointing Juve a point with a bullet header with 10 minutes remaining at the Allianz Stadium after Lewis Ferguson had put Bologna ahead midway through the first half.

It was an uninspiring display from Juve which poured cold water on the idea that they are back as league title contenders.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side impressed at Udinese last weekend, not just with the win but with their aggressive, attacking style of play.

