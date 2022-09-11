Juventus came back from two goals down at half-time to draw 2-2 in an incident-packed match with Salernitana on Sunday as Atalanta gave up the Serie A lead after a 1-1 draw with Cremonese.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve drew for the fourth time this season but the point shared doesn’t tell the story of a match which ended with four red cards being shown after Arkadiusz Milik’s last-gasp winner was ruled out following a VAR check.

The Poland striker sent the Allianz Stadium into raptures with a glancing header five minutes into stoppage time, but the goal was chalked off for Leonardo Bonucci being offside and interfering with play.

Bonucci had levelled on the rebound from his own missed penalty just two minutes previously to set up a grandstand finish which ended in farce.

Milik was given a second yellow card for removing his shirt after scoring what he thought was the decisive goal and then Juan Cuadrado, Salernitana defender Federico Fazio and Allegri were all sent off as tensions flared on the sidelines.

