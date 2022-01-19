Juventus made it through to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over managerless Sampdoria.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side will take on either Sassuolo or Cagliari, who face each other on Wednesday, in the last eight after a routine win at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

They prevailed thanks to Juan Cuadrado’s first-half free-kick, a Daniele Rugani header six minutes after the break, Paulo Dybala’s close-range finish midway through the second half and a 77th-minute penalty from Alvaro Morata.

Juve could easily have won by more against a Samp team whose coach Roberto D’Aversa was sacked on Monday after a miserable run of results which has them hovering above Serie A’s relegation zone.

