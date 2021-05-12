With their nine-year reign in Serie A ended and club president Andrea Agnelli roundly criticised for his role in the aborted European Super League, Juventus now risk missing out on next season’s Champions League.

Juventus were knocked out of Italy’s top four last weekend following a 3-0 home defeat by Milan, leaving coach Andrea Pirlo’s position increasingly under threat entering the final three games.

The head of the Italian Football Federation even warned Monday that Juventus would be thrown out of Serie A next season if they don’t officially withdraw from the Super League, having as yet failed to distance themselves from the project.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta