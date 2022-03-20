Juventus put their Champions League woes behind them to consolidate fourth place in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win over basement club Salernitana, while Roma stunned city rivals Lazio 3-0 with three first-half goals.

Days after their 3-0 European humiliation by Villarreal, Juventus kept their push to recapture the Serie A title alive with a win which moves them one point behind champions Inter Milan who are third, with a game in hand, and were held 1-1 at home by Fiorentina on Saturday.

Leaders AC Milan have a three-point advantage on Napoli, with Juve seven points off top spot.

“There was a risk that the Champions League elimination would hit us, because no one expected us to go out,” said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri.

