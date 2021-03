Juventus’s Uruguayan international Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian champions confirmed on Thursday.

The 23-year-old midfielder played in Juventus’s 3-0 win over Spezia on Tuesday.

“During the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for Covid 19,” Juventus said in a statement.

