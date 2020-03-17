Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has become the latest Serie A player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Serie A club announced the news in a statement on their official website.

“Blaise Matuidi has tested positive. He is in voluntary home isolation, is asymptomatic and is fine,” the Serie A champions said in a statement.

“Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19.

“The player, as of Wednesday 11 March, has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Matuidi is the second Juventus player to have tested positive for the pandemic disease after last week Daniele Rugani had also confirmed that he had contracted the virus.

So far, 12 Serie A players tested positive, including Fiorentina duo Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella, Fabio Depaoli, Bartosz Berezynski and Manolo Gabbiadini, of Sampdoria.