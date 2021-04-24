Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo insisted on Saturday that his team did not fear UEFA sanctions over the failed Super League project, designed to supplant the Champions League.

“We are not afraid of this, we are calm and focused on our work,” Pirlo told a press conference ahead of the team’s Serie A game against Fiorentina on Sunday.

“We are convinced that we can finish the season with our goals, we are serene about what UEFA will decide.”

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was among the leaders of the 12-team Super League which collapsed in 48 hours amid pressure from fans and politicians.

