Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus dust themselves down and head for lowly Cagliari on Sunday, focussed on salvaging their bid for a 10th consecutive league title with their Champions League ambitions buried for another season.

Juventus crashed out in the last 16 for the second consecutive year, losing on away goals to FC Porto in Turin, and now also risk finishing the season without the Serie A trophy.

