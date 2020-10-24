Juventus warm-up for their Champions League clash against Barcelona with a Serie A home tie against Hellas Verona on Sunday, trying to close the gap on leaders Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Milan, who next host Roma, are flying high, the only team with maximum points after four games.

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus are coming off back-to-back league draws against promoted Crotone 1-1 last time out and 2-2 at Roma, with two red cards in as many games.

The nine-time reigning champions are fifth in the table, four points behind Stefano Pioli’s Milan.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo remains a doubt having returned another positive test for coronavirus this week, after missing their 2-0 Champions League win at Dynamo Kiev.

