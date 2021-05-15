Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo warned his side were “alive and kicking” as they take on Inter for Champions League survival on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s Inter have already wrapped up the Serie A title but the battle behind for a top four finish that would secure elite European football next season is tight.

Just three points separate second-placed Atalanta and Juventus in fifth with two games left to play.

Atalanta and Milan are equal on 75 points, followed by fourth-placed Napoli on 73 and Juventus on 72.

The Champions League spots could be decided this weekend.

