Juventus have the chance to claim top spot in Serie A on Sunday with leaders Inter contesting the Italian Super Cup, while Roma idol Daniele De Rossi takes the reigns at his boyhood club.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve can put pressure on Inter with a win at Lecce in a title race the coach inelegantly described as “cops and robbers”.

“The robbers runaway and the cops give chase. If there is someone in front there has to be someone behind them,” said Allegri after last weekend’s 3-0 thumping of Sassuolo.

That was a remark which did not go down well with Inter fans, whose team are trying to retain the Italian Super Cup and who consider Juve their biggest rivals.

Inter do not have a league fixture this weekend due to their commitments in Riyadh, meaning that Juve can take advantage and move top of the pile by a single point.

