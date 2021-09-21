Juventus have launched an investigation into racist abuse of Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan before the two teams’ 1-1 draw at the weekend, the Serie A club confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.

A video which spread quickly on social media showed an off-camera fan launch a stream of racist insults at the France international while he warmed up ahead of the match at Juve’s Allianz Stadium.

A Juve spokeswoman told AFP that they were working to identify the person insulting Maignan.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta