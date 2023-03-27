Juventus will have to wait to see if they and 12 other current and former club figures will face trial for alleged financial crimes after Monday’s preliminary hearing in Turin was postponed until May.

The hearing was set to decide whether Italy’s biggest football club and individuals including ex-chairman Andrea Agnelli and his former deputy Pavel Nedved would have to defend themselves against accusations of a variety of accounting offences over three Serie A seasons up to 2021.

However a new hearing will be held on May 10 to decide where an eventual trial would be held, with Juve’s legal team saying that as the club is listed on the Italian stock exchange it should take place either in Milan where exchange is based or Rome, the location of its servers.

