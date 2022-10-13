Angel Di Maria will be out for around three weeks after picking up a hamstring injury during Juventus’ humiliating defeat at Maccabi Haifa, the struggling club said on Thursday.

In a statement, Juve said Di Maria underwent tests on Thursday “which revealed a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh”.

“It will take around 20 days for the player’s complete recovery,” Juve added.

Argentina winger Di Maria was substituted 23 minutes into Juve’s shock 2-0 defeat in Israel which left them on the brink of elimination from the Champions League.

Juve are third in Group H and five points behind second-placed Benfica with two matches remaining following a loss which led to both coach Massimiliano Allegri and president Andrea Agnelli to say they were ashamed of the team.

