Moise Kean has been banned for two matches after being sent off just 40 seconds after coming on as a substitute in Juventus’ defeat at Roma on the weekend, Serie A said on Tuesday.

Striker Kean lost his head following a tussle with match-winner Gianluca Mancini after entering in place of Juan Cuadrado in the final minutes at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

He booted the Italy defender to the ground before heading for the tunnel to the delight of the home fans.

