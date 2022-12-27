Juventus’ troubles will continue on Tuesday when the shareholders of Italy’s biggest football club meet to approve the latest disastrous set of accounts following last month’s mass boardroom resignations.

Juve’s entire board quit as an investigation by prosecutors in Turin into allegations of false accounting and irregularities in the transfer and loans of players led to 15 people and the club being charged with a variety of offences.

On Tuesday revised losses for the 2021/22 season of 239.3 million euros (255 million dollars) will be ratified, the fifth straight set of annual accounts in the red.

Juve are listed on the Italian stock market and in September announced record losses of 254 million euros, a figure revised downwards after losses for 2020/21 were revised upwards from 209 million euros to 226 million euros.

Those accounts were modified following findings of stock exchange regulator CONSOB as well as auditors and prosecutors.

