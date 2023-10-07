Juventus moved to within two points of Serie A leaders Inter after Saturday’s 2-0 derby victory over local rivals Torino.

Second half goals from Federico Gatti and substitute Arkadiusz Milik made sure Juve took advantage of Inter throwing away a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw at Bologna earlier in the day.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are third, a point behind AC Milan who can move top later on at Genoa and three in front of fourth-placed Napoli ahead of the champions’ home clash with Fiorentina on Sunday night.

Juve’s win came without starting centre-forwards Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, both out injured for the match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

