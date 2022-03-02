Juventus took control of their Italian Cup semi-final on Wednesday after Lorenzo Venuti’s late own goal gave the visitors a 1-0 first-leg win on Dusan Vlahovic’s return to Florence.

Venuti left the field in tears after he deflected Juan Cuadrado’s cross into his own net in the first minute of stoppage time to hand Juve the win and a potentially crucial away goal.

Serbia forward Vlahovic was back at the Stadio Artemio Franchi for the first time since moving to Turin in January but had little joy for depleted Juve in a tense match which lacked quality.

