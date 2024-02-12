Inter have a seven-point lead and a game in hand at the top of Serie A after their closest challengers Juventus fell to a shock 1-0 home defeat to Udinese on Monday.

Juve’s title hopes took a hit at the Allianz Stadium in Turin after Lautaro Giannetti poked home the only goal of the game in the 25th minute.

Argentine defender Giannetti’s strike was his first since signing for Udinese last month and gave his team just their third league win of the season.

Gabriele Cioffi’s team are three points above the relegation zone after consigning disappointing Juve to their second straight defeat after last weekend’s narrow loss at Inter.

Juve, missing injured striker Dusan Vlahovic, can have no complaints as they created very little and were booed off by their home fans frustrated at the poor performance and their team’s wilting title challenge.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com