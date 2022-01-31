Juventus have signed Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria from Borussia Moenchengladbach, the Serie A club said on Monday, in a busy transfer deadline day for the Old Lady of Italian football.

In a statement Juve said that Zakaria has moved to Turin for 4.5 million euros (5.05 million euros), with the 25-year-old signing a deal until the end of June 2026 which will earn him a reported three million euros a season.

He would have been out of contract with Gladbach come the end of the current campaign after deciding not to renew his deal with the German Bundesliga team.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.