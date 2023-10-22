Juventus moved to within two points of Serie A leaders Inter Milan after Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Milan who had to play over half the match with 10 men.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side prevailed at a packed San Siro thanks to Milan youth product Manuel Locatelli’s long-range strike 62 minutes into a largely drab encounter.

Juve, who like Milan were missing a clutch of first-choice players from their startings XI, stay third but are within touching distance of Inter and a point behind Milan who have surrendered top spot to their local rivals.

Locatelli was awarded the winning goal but his shot wouldn’t have got past Milan’s third-choice goalkeeper Antonio Mirante had it not been for a massive deflection off substitute Rade Krunic, making his return from injury.

