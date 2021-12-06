Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala scored as Juventus eased to a 2-0 win over Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa on Sunday to register their fourth victory in five Serie A games.

Cuadrado struck direct from a corner that sailed over the head of Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu in the ninth minute, with Dybala drilling a second late on to send Juve up to fifth place.

The victory begins an important month for Massimiliano Allegri’s side who will hope a run of favourable fixtures can allow them to close the seven-point gap to the Champions League places.

Juve are 11 points adrift of leaders AC Milan ahead of matches against Venezia, Bologna and Cagliari in the run up to Christmas and the winter break.

