Juventus kept pace with Serie A leaders Inter Milan thanks to Sunday’s 1-0 win at Fiorentina in a match controversially played despite deadly floods, while Romelu Lukaku fired Roma to a late 2-1 win over Lecce.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are two points behind Inter after a hard-fought win in Florence earned thanks to Fabio Miretti’s first goal for the club in the 10th minute.

It was a classic Juve performance under Allegri, whose team were content to sit back and soak up wave after wave of attack from their profligate hosts and try to strike on the break.

