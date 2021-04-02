Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo have been dropped for Juventus’ local derby with Torino after breaking coronavirus rules by attending a dinner party, coach Andrea Pirlo said Friday.

“The three players concerned have not been selected, they will return to work at a later time, we’ll see about when,” Pirlo told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Serie A clash.

“This sort of stuff has been going on for years, but when you’re not allowed it shouldn’t happen, both because of what’s going on in the world and what’s happening with the team.”

