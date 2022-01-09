Juventus came back from two goals down to claim a stunning 4-3 win at Roma on Sunday and keep up their bid for Champions League football, while Inter Milan host Lazio aiming to retake top spot in Serie A.

Deservedly losing 3-1 in the 69th minute and having lost Federico Chiesa to injury in the first half, Juve were leading eight minutes later and held on to a thrilling victory to stay three points behind Atalanta, who sit fourth in the final Champions league spot and hammered Covid-hit Udinese 6-2.

The win was all the more remarkable as soon after Mattia De Sciglio had lashed Juve ahead in front of a stunned Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Wojciech Szczesny saved Lorenzo Pellegrini's penalty.

