An under-strength Juventus will travel to Napoli after coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday both Federico Chiesa and all of his South American internationals would be left at home following their World Cup qualifying efforts.

Chiesa missed Italy’s 5-0 hammering of Lithuania on Wednesday with a muscle problem and even though tests revealed no injury Allegri said the 23-year-old would be left in Turin for Saturday’s match.

“The tests were negative but as a precautionary measure I spoke to the lad and while he seems OK, when you feel like there is something wrong, even something really small, it’s a risk playing in a high-intensity match like the one tomorrow night,” Allegri told reporters.

