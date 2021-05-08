Juventus women sealed a fourth consecutive Serie A title on Saturday after their men’s team’s nine-year record run was ended.

Italian forwards Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea’s first-half goals sealed a 2-0 win over Napoli to claim the title with two games to spare.

The Turin giants have dominated Italian women’s football since being founded in 2017.

