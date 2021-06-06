Malta’s young footballers will soon have the opportunity to join the first Juventus Academy to ever open in Malta.

The Juventus Academy Malta, which will start to operate from September for all girls and boys aged between 6 and 14, is already at an advanced stage where it has just signed up Matteo Barresi as its Head Coach and head of the technical team, assisted by vice-head Alessio Capraro.

These two coaches, selected specifically for the Malta project, have been part of the Juventus team since 2013 and have been responsible for training programmes in prestigious centres located in Torino, London, Vinovo and Sestiere amongst others.

Present in over 50 countries and on every continent, the Juventus Academy project seeks to promote Juventus’ philosophy, methods, and values to as many kids as possible.

