Juventus FC will be holding a football training academy in Malta throughout the next five days. A total of 120 boys and girls will be joining this unique event, in what will be the first-ever training camp by the Italian Champions in Malta.

Throughout this intensive pre-season training camp, local kids will have the opportunity to savour the “Juventus way” of training, an approach that combines technical aspects with mental, emotional and interpersonal ones.

