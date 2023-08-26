Juventus are back in the Serie A title discussion as they prepare to host Bologna on Sunday, a punchy new style of play in place for a club looking to bounce back from last season’s disasters.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, like Italy’s three other big boys, impressed on opening day as they won 3-0 at Udinese and put on the sort of aggressive, attack-minded display not usually associated with the conservative coach.

Federico Chiesa hailed his team’s “modern style of football” after blasting them into the lead after 108 seconds in Udine and finally showing signs that his injury problems might be behind him.

Allegri himself was more circumspect about the tactical changes, keener to highlight how Chiesa needs to be play up front.

“He has to score 14-16 goals this season… he is wasted on the wing,” he said.

