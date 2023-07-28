Juventus have been excluded from taking part in UEFA competitions throughout this coming season and fined 20 million euro after investigations were concluded Friday for breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

This means the Turin club will have to forfeit their spot in next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League despite having finished in seventh place in last season’s Serie A. Fiorentina will take Juventus’ place in the competition while they serve their suspension.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sports...