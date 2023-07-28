Juventus beat AC Milan 4-3 on penalties after their pre-season friendly in Carson, California, ended in a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

The two Serie A giants produced an interesting hour at Dignity Health Sports Park, the home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy, before mass substitutions from both teams saw the game fizzle out.

German defender Malick Thiaw headed Milan in front in the 23rd minute, rising well in the box to power home a free-kick, floated in from deep by Theo Hernandez.

Juve pulled level 10 minutes later after Danilo fired home following a scramble in front of the goal.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com